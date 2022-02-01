Spider-Man: No Way Home hit it out of the park at the box office both in the US and across every international market it had released in, with India being one of the main contributors to its gargantuan overseas collection. The Tom Holland and starrer kept posting strong numbers day in and day out, be it weekdays or weekends, ending up with a herculean Rs. 214 crore nett lifetime collection at the Indian box office, the third highest grossing Hollywood movie ever in the country (all languages) and that, too, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, what are the other Hollwood movies that struck gold at the box office in India. Check out the entire list below:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) - ₹373.22 crore nett

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - ₹227.43 crore nett

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - ₹214.62 crore nett

(2016) - ₹188 crore nett

(2019) - ₹158.71 crore nett

Fast & Furious 7 (2015) - ₹108 crore nett

(2015) - ₹101 crore nett

(2017) - ₹86.23 crore nett

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - ₹86.11 crore nett

Captain Marvel (2019) - ₹84.36 crore nett

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - ₹82.60 crore nett

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - ₹80.20 crore nett

Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) - ₹80 crore nett

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw (2019) - ₹75.85 crore nett

Joker (2019) - ₹67.95 crore nett

2012 (2009) - ₹63.75 crore nett

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - ₹63.04 crore nett

2 (2016) - ₹61.78 crore nett

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - ₹59.96 crore nett

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - ₹59.50 crore nett

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - ₹58.73 crore nett

Deadpool 2 (2018) - ₹55.08 crore nett

Aladdin (2019) - ₹55.73 crore nett

Aquaman (2018) - ₹54.60 crore nett

Black Panther (2018) - ₹52.53 crore nett

Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle (2017) - ₹51.90 crore nett

Annabelle: Creation (2017) - ₹49.50 crore nett

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) - ₹48 crore nett

Frozen 2 (2019) - ₹47.03

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) - ₹46.58 crore nett

As evidenced above, for all the inroads that Hollywood has made in India over the past 5-6 years or so, only seven Hollywood movies have hitherto crossed the 100-crore nett mark, with all being marquee franchise films. However, the fact that three have crossed the 200-crore nett mark over the last 3 years, with one going past 350 crore, and the other doing so in the pandemic is cause for concern and should serve as a wakeup call, especially to Bollywood, with the major chunk of business coming from the Hindi belt.