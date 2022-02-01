Spider-Man: No Way Home hit it out of the park at the box office both in the US and across every international market it had released in, with India being one of the main contributors to its gargantuan overseas collection. The Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer kept posting strong numbers day in and day out, be it weekdays or weekends, ending up with a herculean Rs. 214 crore nett lifetime collection at the Indian box office, the third highest grossing Hollywood movie ever in the country (all languages) and that, too, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, what are the other Hollwood movies that struck gold at the box office in India. Check out the entire list below:
Avengers: Endgame (2019) - ₹373.22 crore nett
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - ₹227.43 crore nett
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - ₹214.62 crore nett
The Jungle Book (2016) - ₹188 crore nett
The Lion King (2019) - ₹158.71 crore nett
Fast & Furious 7 (2015) - ₹108 crore nett
Jurassic World (2015) - ₹101 crore nett
Fast And Furious 8 (2017) - ₹86.23 crore nett
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - ₹86.11 crore nett
Captain Marvel (2019) - ₹84.36 crore nett
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - ₹82.60 crore nett
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - ₹80.20 crore nett
Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) - ₹80 crore nett
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw (2019) - ₹75.85 crore nett
Joker (2019) - ₹67.95 crore nett
2012 (2009) - ₹63.75 crore nett
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - ₹63.04 crore nett
The Conjuring 2 (2016) - ₹61.78 crore nett
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - ₹59.96 crore nett
Captain America: Civil War (2016) - ₹59.50 crore nett
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - ₹58.73 crore nett
Deadpool 2 (2018) - ₹55.08 crore nett
Aladdin (2019) - ₹55.73 crore nett
Aquaman (2018) - ₹54.60 crore nett
Black Panther (2018) - ₹52.53 crore nett
Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle (2017) - ₹51.90 crore nett
Annabelle: Creation (2017) - ₹49.50 crore nett
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) - ₹48 crore nett
Frozen 2 (2019) - ₹47.03
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) - ₹46.58 crore nett
As evidenced above, for all the inroads that Hollywood has made in India over the past 5-6 years or so, only seven Hollywood movies have hitherto crossed the 100-crore nett mark, with all being marquee franchise films. However, the fact that three have crossed the 200-crore nett mark over the last 3 years, with one going past 350 crore, and the other doing so in the pandemic is cause for concern and should serve as a wakeup call, especially to Bollywood, with the major chunk of business coming from the Hindi belt.
