Thor Love and Thunder hit it out of the park at the box office both in the US and across every international market it had released in, with India being one of the main contributors to its gargantuan overseas collection. The Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer has made a whack of ₹65 crore nett over its opening weekend (extended 4 day) in India and $143 million in the US, plus $302 million altogether worldwide across the same time frame. Thor Love and Thunder is already an ubiquitous, unequivocal hit any which way you look at it. However, what does the latest Thor movie need to do to rank among the all-time highest Hollywood grossers in India?

Where can Thor Love and Thunder end at the Indian box office?

While the top five highest grossing Hollywood movies in India – Avengers Endgame, Avengers Infinity War, Spiderman No Way Home, The Jungle Book, The Lion King – may be out of the reach for the new Thor film, it can still do enough to achieve the seventh spot, by overtaking the likes of Fast & Furious 7 and the first Jurassic World along the way. Beating Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to claim the sixth spot would be touch and go.

Highest grossing Hollywood movies of all time in India

Avengers: Endgame (2019) - ₹373.22 crore nett

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - ₹227.43 crore nett

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - ₹214.62 crore nett

(2016) - ₹188 crore nett

(2019) - ₹158.71 crore nett

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022 - ₹130 crore nett

Fast & Furious 7 (2015) - ₹108 crore nett

(2015) - ₹101 crore nett

(2017) - ₹86.23 crore nett

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - ₹86.11 crore nett

Captain Marvel (2019) - ₹84.36 crore nett

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - ₹82.60 crore nett

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - ₹80.20 crore nett

Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) - ₹80 crore nett

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw (2019) - ₹75.85 crore nett

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) - ₹68.26 crore nett

Joker (2019) - ₹67.95 crore nett

2012 (2009) - ₹63.75 crore nett

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - ₹63.04 crore nett

2 (2016) - ₹61.78 crore nett

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - ₹59.96 crore nett

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - ₹59.50 crore nett

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - ₹58.73 crore nett

Deadpool 2 (2018) - ₹55.08 crore nett

Aladdin (2019) - ₹55.73 crore nett

Aquaman (2018) - ₹54.60 crore nett

Black Panther (2018) - ₹52.53 crore nett

Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle (2017) - ₹51.90 crore nett

Annabelle: Creation (2017) - ₹49.50 crore nett

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) - ₹48 crore nett

Frozen 2 (2019) - ₹47.03

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) - ₹46.58 crore nett

About Thor Love and Thunder

Besides and , Thor Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson, while Taika Waititi once again resumed directorial reigns after the stupendous success of Thor Ragnarok.