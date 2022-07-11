Thor Love and Thunder hit it out of the park at the box office both in the US and across every international market it had released in, with India being one of the main contributors to its gargantuan overseas collection. The Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer has made a whack of ₹65 crore nett over its opening weekend (extended 4 day) in India and $143 million in the US, plus $302 million altogether worldwide across the same time frame. Thor Love and Thunder is already an ubiquitous, unequivocal hit any which way you look at it. However, what does the latest Thor movie need to do to rank among the all-time highest Hollywood grossers in India? Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Krishna Shroff: 10 star kids who rule social media; watch video
Where can Thor Love and Thunder end at the Indian box office?
While the top five highest grossing Hollywood movies in India – Avengers Endgame, Avengers Infinity War, Spiderman No Way Home, The Jungle Book, The Lion King – may be out of the reach for the new Thor film, it can still do enough to achieve the seventh spot, by overtaking the likes of Fast & Furious 7 and the first Jurassic World along the way. Beating Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to claim the sixth spot would be touch and go.
Highest grossing Hollywood movies of all time in India
Avengers: Endgame (2019) - ₹373.22 crore nett
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - ₹227.43 crore nett
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - ₹214.62 crore nett
The Jungle Book (2016) - ₹188 crore nett
The Lion King (2019) - ₹158.71 crore nett
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022 - ₹130 crore nett
Fast & Furious 7 (2015) - ₹108 crore nett
Jurassic World (2015) - ₹101 crore nett
Fast And Furious 8 (2017) - ₹86.23 crore nett
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - ₹86.11 crore nett
Captain Marvel (2019) - ₹84.36 crore nett
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - ₹82.60 crore nett
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - ₹80.20 crore nett
Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) - ₹80 crore nett
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw (2019) - ₹75.85 crore nett
Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) - ₹68.26 crore nett
Joker (2019) - ₹67.95 crore nett
2012 (2009) - ₹63.75 crore nett
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - ₹63.04 crore nett
The Conjuring 2 (2016) - ₹61.78 crore nett
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - ₹59.96 crore nett
Captain America: Civil War (2016) - ₹59.50 crore nett
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - ₹58.73 crore nett
Deadpool 2 (2018) - ₹55.08 crore nett
Aladdin (2019) - ₹55.73 crore nett
Aquaman (2018) - ₹54.60 crore nett
Black Panther (2018) - ₹52.53 crore nett
Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle (2017) - ₹51.90 crore nett
Annabelle: Creation (2017) - ₹49.50 crore nett
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) - ₹48 crore nett
Frozen 2 (2019) - ₹47.03
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) - ₹46.58 crore nett
About Thor Love and Thunder
Besides Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, Thor Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson, while Taika Waititi once again resumed directorial reigns after the stupendous success of Thor Ragnarok.
