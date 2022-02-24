Valimai, starring superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead, has finally released in theatres. Ajith's fixation with the letter, 'V', continues after Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam. However, before the H. Vinoth directorial confronts the acid test at the box office, let's check out how which Thala Ajith movies have previously set the box office on fire. Of course, his recent big hits like Veeram, Vedalam, Viswasam and H Vinoth's very own Nerkonda Paarvai, his fitsst collaboration with the actor make cut... but what are the other Ajith films before them that set the box office ablaze? Also Read - Valimai movie review: Ajith-Huma Qureshi starrer flies high on adrenaline but could've benefited from a sleeker script

Check out the highest grossing Ajith movies along with their box office collecitons and verdicts below:

Viswasam: ₹198 crore nett - Blockbuster

Nerkonda Paarvai: ₹182 crore nett - Blockbuster

: ₹130 crore nett - Superhit

Vedalam: ₹126 crore nett - Superhit

Arrambam: ₹124 crore nett - Blockbuster

Yennai Arindhaal: ₹106 crore nett - Blockbuster

Mankatha: ₹102 crore nett - Blockbuster

Billa: ₹75 crore nett - Blockbuster

Varalaaru: ₹55 crore nett - Blockbuster

Kireedam: ₹32 crore nett - Superhit Also Read - BTS X Valimai: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook show off their dance moves on Ajith Kumar's song Naanga Vera Maari

Coming to Valimai, BollywoodLife gave the movie 3 out of 5 stars in its review and wrote: “The bike chases, stunt choreography and Ajith show make Valimai watchable. Just don't go in expecting much else. The post-interval highway chase scene between several bikes and a police convoy alone is worth the price of admission. If only the adrenaline being pumped had more of a heartbeat, Valimai would've been a thrill-a-minute ride. The screenplay has barely anything of note to offer, and is so interminably long that you wonder if the editor was sent on leave. Watch it for being at the front and centre of every minute detail Valimai and Director H. Vinoth displaying his flair for white-knuckled, adrenaline-pumping action, with the bike chase sequences and stunt choreography coming across as genuinely original, innovative and a thing to behold.” Also Read - Valimai: Huma Qureshi watches First Day First Show of her and Ajith Kumar’s film; captures fans' CRAZY reaction

Valimai also stars , Kartikeya Gummakonda and Gurbani Judge aka Bani.