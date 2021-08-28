After having a low extended opening weekend, and starrer Bell Bottom continued to struggle on its second Friday at the box office. As per the early estimates, the spy action-thriller has earned around Rs 95 lakhs and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 20 crore at the domestic market. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film to cross the Rs 23 crore mark by the end of its second at the box office. While the shutdown of cinema halls in Maharashtra has impacted the collections of the film big time, circuits like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot contributed well in the business. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra — here's how much these 10 Bollywood stars are being paid for their upcoming movies

The story of Bell Bottom is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the character of an intelligence agent, whose codename is Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars , and in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Talking about the review, our critic Russel D'Silva gave it 4 stars and wrote, "Bell Bottom a seamless amalgamation of Ranjit M. Tewari's razor-ship direction, Chandan Arora's crisp editing, a pulsating background score, meticulous research, a no-nonsense screenplay, a handful of brilliant twists, and above all, Akshay Kumar's career-best acts, well supported by Adil Hussain and Lara Dutta. Also, just when you think what's Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor doing in the film, they prove to be involved in the two biggest surprises, especially the latter. Other subtle touches like Akshay Kumar inspiringly playing down his macho image and dialogues that'll genuinely eke out claps and whistles even from the classiest viewers (unless you're too much of a prude) also stand out."