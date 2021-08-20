and starrer Bell Bottom, which released yesterday at the ticket windows, has performed below expectations on its opening day. As per the early estimates, the spy-thriller has raked in around Rs 2.75 crore at the box office, which is a low number though it was pretty much expected due to the current COVID-19 scenario and the 50 per cent occupancy across the country. While Bell Bottom took a decent start in the morning shows, it slowed down its pace in the afternoon, which affected the collections of the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty breaks down on Super Dancer 4 sets, Vicky Kaushal's father on son's secret roka with Katrina Kaif and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Well, we are expecting the film to gain some momentum in its opening weekend and with Chandigarh allowing night shows, the film has the potential to show a decent growth at the domestic market. Ahead of the film's release, Akshay Kumar had shared his thoughts on opting for a theatrical release and said, "The pressure is there on everybody but I'm very sure that things are going to work out. There's a challenge, a risk. But if you haven't taken the risk in life, then what have you done? So we have gone with it." He added, "In this journey, I have my producers who have also taken the risk and that's how we have proceeded." Also Read - Bell Bottom day 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller expected to collect THIS much on its first day

The story of Bell Bottom is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the character of an intelligence agent, whose codename is Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, , and in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. So, what are your thoughts on the opening day collections of the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lauds Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Huma Qureshi-Lara Dutta starrer Bell Bottom; calls it a 'BLOCKBUSTER' – view pic