, , , and starrer Bell Bottom finally showed a noticeable growth yesterday as the jump on Sunday from Saturday was around 40 per cent. The spy-thriller raked in around Rs 4.50 crore and now stands with the grand total of Rs 13.45 crore at the ticket windows. While the overall collections of the weekend seems to be on the lower side, it will be interesting to see whether the upward trend of Sunday will help the film to float around during the weekdays or not.

Akshay Kumar earlier cleared the air that the movie is an original and not a remake of a Kannada movie. As one of the fans asked him on Twitter, 'Remake of Kannada film?' Akshay Kumar replied, '#BellBottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.' It is produced by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and of Emmay Entertainment. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar plays the character of an intelligence agent, whose codename is 'Bell Bottom'. While the film has garnered positive reviews among the masses, in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when the lead actor was asked whether they are planning for the sequel of Bell Bottom, he replied, "Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out." So, what do you think will be the lifetime business of Bell Bottom at the domestic box office? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.