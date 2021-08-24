After seeing an upward trend on Sunday, which was also the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and starrer Bell Bottom witnessed a massive dip yesterday at the ticket windows. While the drop on Monday is quite normal but the noticeable thing was the collections were too low from expectations. While the Monday business was expected to be in the range of Rs 2 crore, it approximately collected around Rs 1.80 crore at the domestic. The spy-thriller now stands with the grand total of Rs 15.25 crore. Well, it will be interesting to see whether the film manages to remain stable in the upcoming days or not. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: When reports of Dhanush's extramarital affair with Shruti Haasan rocked the South Indian film industry

The story of Bell Bottom is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the character of an intelligence agent, whose codename is Bell Bottom. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when the lead actor was asked whether they are planning for the sequel of Bell Bottom, he replied, "Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out." Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars , and in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Bell Bottom has been garnered rave reviews among the experts and audience. Our critic, Russel D'Silva gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Some issues with the climax, camerawork and 3D aside, Bell Bottom is underlines quality in every frame on the back of razor-sharp direction, to-the-point writing, crisp editing, an adrenaline-pumping background score, some stunning twists, seeti-maar dialogues, and one of Akshay Kumar's career-defining roles." So, what do you think will be the lifetime business of Bell Bottom? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.