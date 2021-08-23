's Bell Bottom, which was the first big Bollywood release amid the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, earned around Rs 13.45 crore in its extended weekend of 4 days. While the spy action-thriller remained steady on its first three days, it showed a good a jump yesterday. While the business of the film are not up to the mark considering an Akshay Kumar film but we can say that the collections are quite encouraging looking at the pandemic crisis. Also Read - Bell Bottom box office collection day 4 early estimates: Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller witnesses an upward trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@_vaanikapoor_)

While the film has earned around Rs 13.45 crore at the domestic market, according to the Khiladi Kumar, it is around Rs 45 crore in the current scenario of the pandemic crisis as before the release of Bell Bottom Akshay Kumar had said that even if the film earns Rs 30 crore, it would be equivalent to Rs 100 crore. Explaining his business model, the actor told a leading portal, Akshay Kumar said, “The business is going to be different because Maharashtra is 30 percent of the total all-India collection. I am left with only 70 per cent (the rest of the country) and of that, it is only 50 percent occupancy expected. That means I am only left with 35 percent (of the entire collection that would have been possible if it was an all-India release). So out of that 35 percent we can take out 5 to 8 percent, because full house toh nahin rahega. So I am left with only around 27 percent. That’s the probable business.” Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Farhan Akhtar to Abhishek Bachchan – here’s how Bollywood is celebrating Raksha Bandhan

He elaborated, “Now, in this scenario, if the movie does 30 crore business that means it is equivalent to 100 crore otherwise. If the movie does 50 crore then it equals 150 crore (under pre-pandemic circumstances). So that’s where it stands.” Since there are no big releases in the coming days, we are expecting the film to stay steady at the box office. In fact, if the film runs for two weeks or more in the country, it will get 40 to 50 per cent of rebate from UK as the film was completely shot there. Also Read - Bell Bottom Box Office Day 3: The Akshay Kumar starrer does better than its Thursday and Friday's numbers

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars , Vaani Kapoor, and in pivotal roles. So, what are your thoughts about the box office business of Bell Bottom? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.