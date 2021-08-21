Bell Bottom Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller remains in the SAME RANGE as its opening day; Maharashtra and COVID-19 remain MAJOR obstacles

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom has garnered ubiquitous fabvourable reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth from whoever few among the audience have ventured to the theatres to see it, and truth be told, a movie of this kind, releasing during a holiday weekend, should have made no less than Rs. 45-50 crore nett at the box office by now.