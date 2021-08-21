Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom has maintained its pace at the box office on day two. Amidst the COVID-19 scare still looking large all over the country, theatres in Mahrashtra and the South (except Andhra) still being shut, theatres in the rest of India operating at 50% capacity and the unsavoury aftermath of negativity still entrenched within the public following the aftermath over Sushant Singh Rajput's death and nepotism allegations, the spy thriller, costarring Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain is facing a real uphill task in cinema halls, brining in Rs. 2.75 crore nett on day two, and taking its 2-day total to Rs. 5.70 crore nett. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty breaks down on Super Dancer 4 sets, Vicky Kaushal's father on son's secret roka with Katrina Kaif and more

In our Bell Bottom review, BollywoodLife gave the Akshay Kumar starrer 4 stars and wrote: "Bell Bottom a seamless amalgamation of Ranjit M. Tewari's razor-ship direction, Chandan Arora's crisp editing, a pulsating background score, meticulous research, a no-nonsense screenplay, a handful of brilliant twists, and above all, Akshay Kumar's career-best acts, well supported by and . Also, just when you think what's and doing in the film, they prove to be involved in the two biggest surprises, especially the latter. Other subtle touches like inspiringly playing down his macho image and dialogues that'll genuinely eke out claps and whistles even from the classiest viewers (unless you're too much of a prude) also stand out."

The movie has garnered ubiquitous fabvourable reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth from whoever few among the audience have ventured to the theatres to see it, and truth be told, a movie of this kind, releasing during a holiday weekend, should have made no less than Rs. 45-50 crore nett at the box office by now. Here's hoping the footfalls (number of tickets sold) increase over the weekend.