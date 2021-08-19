Bell Bottom Box Office: Is this the REAL reason why Akshay Kumar opted for a theatrical release?

After the second wave of COVID-19, the things are slowly getting back on track as we saw the government lifting up several restrictions of lockdown. Though there are several states including Maharashtra, where the government has not allowed to open cinema halls as a precaution. And amid this situation, we saw the first big release of Bollywood after the second wave in the form of 's Bell Bottom, which has hit the screens today. While we still feel that the makers have played a huge gamble with the release of this period thriller, there is a pivotal reason, which made the opting for a theatrical release. Also Read - Bell Bottom movie review: Akshay Kumar's best since Baby and Airlift; a thriller set to go down as a Bollywood classic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Since the film is completely shot in UK, if Bell Bottom runs in cinema halls for two week or more (which it will since there are no other releases), it will get a rebate from that country, which will be around 30 to 40 per cent of its investment. Well, we definitely think it is a good deal and might be one of the reasons for the makers to go for a theatrical release instead of taking a digital route. The streaming rights of the film is acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Bell Bottom: SAY WHAT! Here's how long it took Akshay Kumar to convince Lara Dutta to unrecognisably transform into Indira Gandhi

Bell Bottom has been garnering rave reviews among the experts and audience. Our critic, Russel D'Silva gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Some issues with the climax, camerawork and 3D aside, Bell Bottom is underlines quality in every frame on the back of razor-sharp direction, to-the-point writing, crisp editing, an adrenaline-pumping background score, some stunning twists, seeti-maar dialogues, and one of Akshay Kumar's career-defining roles." The film also features , and in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. So, are you planning to watch the film this weekend? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Why is Bell Bottom releasing on Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend? Akshay Kumar UNMASKS the TRUTH