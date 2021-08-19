, , and starrer Bell Bottom is out in theatres now, well, almost everywhere. And the reviews are just amazing. Fans, Bollywood celebrities and critics alike have been praising the entire cast and crew of the spy thriller film by Ranjit M Tewari. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the occupancy and theatre screenings are limited. Nonetheless, the makers and Akshay Kumar took the risk of releasing the film in theatres. Now, as per the morning occupancy report, the 2D version of Bell Bottom operated on around 19% capacity whereas the 3D version had a slightly better, that is, 21% capacity. And given the praises the movie is getting, it won't be wrong to say that fans would look out for the tickets for the afternoon and evening shows. But still, they'll be operated on 50% capacity and we have to bear in mind that the theatres in Maharashtra, and South except for Andhra Pradesh are shut owing to the pandemic situation. Considering all the circumstances and even the boycott Bollywood scenario, we can say that the nett collection for day 1 for Bell Bottom could around Rs 3 to 3.5 crore across India. And if we consider the pandemic scene in the country, it is still equivalent to Rs 10 to 12 crore. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lauds Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Huma Qureshi-Lara Dutta starrer Bell Bottom; calls it a 'BLOCKBUSTER' – view pic

However, if the country had not been hit with the Delta Variant of pandemic and everything had been normal, it would have been close to Rs 20-22 crore. Mind you this is in case Akki had opted for a normal day release like today. Had it been a Holiday release, it would have surely reached around Rs 25 to 30 crore. Also Read - Bell Bottom Spoiler Alert: Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are the biggest surprise elements of Akshay Kumar's spy thriller; deets of MAJOR TWISTS inside

Meanwhile, Akshay had himself opened up on risking the box office business of Bell Bottom in a recent interview. The actor who has loads of films in his kitty right now said that if Bell Bottom even earns Rs 30 crore, it would be equivalent to Rs 100 crore in this scenario. Explaining the release in the country, Akshay had said, "Yes, the business is going to be different because Maharashtra is 30 percent of the total all-India collection. I am left with only 70 per cent (the rest of the country) and of that, it is only 50 percent occupancy expected. That means I am only left with 35 percent (of the entire collection that would have been possible if it was an all-India release). So out of that 35 percent we can take out 5 to 8 percent, because full house toh nahin rahega. So I am left with only around 27 percent. That’s the probable business." Also Read - SHOCKING! Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom full movie leaked online in HD format on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy sites