Bell Bottom morning occupancy box office report: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller takes a decent start despite facing several obstacles

starrer Bell Bottom has finally hit the screens today. While the audience has praised the actor and the makers for their courageous move to release the film in the theatres instead of OTT platforms amid the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, the spy thriller has managed to register a decent occupancy in the morning shows of its opening day. Reportedly, the 2D version of the film has registered the occupancy of around 19 per cent across the country, 3D version performed slightly better with 21 per cent occupancy. With the positive reviews coming for the film, we hope Bell Bottom ends with a good first day box office collections.

Meanwhile, the film recently grabbed the headlines when the rumours surfaced on the internet that it is a remake of a south film. Director Ranjit M Tewari denied the news and said, "Actually when it came to remake, it was a no brainer kyuki remake tha hi nhi, uska koi connection hi nahi tha, dur dur se nahi tha. To woh to when you are honest to there is no way things will stress you."

Sharing his experience of shooting the film during the crisis, he added, "Pandemic was difficult to go out and shoot. The process of prepping for a film whether in terms of production and creativity was a unique thing. Where you could not meet people, all the prep was on zoom calls. So that was a new thing which we had not experienced before. We definitely wanted to meet people, discuss and prep and meetings physically, that wasn't happening, which was bothering initially. We slowly found ways to do things"

Bell Bottom is produced under the banner of Emmay Entertainment and Pooja Entertainment and also stars , , and in pivotal roles.