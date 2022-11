Bhediya has hit the theatres and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's fans are loving this new concept film and are calling it a must watch. The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has declared the film a disaster when it comes to box office. The film began with a slow start as per the figures shared by KRK, the film has only managed to earn around 5.75 across the release and this only show that the film hasn't managed to attract the audience in the theatres. Also Read - Bhediya Movie Review: Adventure, humor, and engaging twists make this Varun Dhawan starrer a must-watch [Watch Video]

KRK took to his Twitter and share the detailed numbers of the film and said it is a disaster." Day1 all India net business of #Bhediya #PVR: ₹1.75Cr #INOX: ₹1.05Cr #Cinepolis: ₹0.75Cr! Total: ₹3.55Cr in 3 national multiplex chains. All India- ₹5.75Cr! Multiplexes performed 62% of total business. It's a disaster!"

Day1 all India net business of #Bhediya #PVR: ₹1.75Cr#INOX: ₹1.05Cr#Cinepolis: ₹0.75Cr!

Total: ₹3.55Cr in 3 national multiplex chains.

All India- ₹5.75Cr!

Multiplexes performed 62% of total business. It’s a disaster! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 26, 2022

Since quite a time there are many actors who have been trying extremely hard for a dream box office run and make their films super hit at the box office, but they fail. There are number of films that failed miserably at the box office like Laal Singh Chadha, Phone Bhoot, Raksha Bandhan and more, but there are films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra, Kantara, Drishyam 2 that did exceptionally well at the box office. The audience still cannot ignore a good content film and all the makers need to do is, think out of the box to once again have a dream run at the box office.

Just finished #Bhediya - Just syncing in… A unique story executed so well. It’s dark and gruesome at times. I hope people don’t compare with stree too much cos that experience was something else, this is something else. I liked it. Masses might not. Let’s hope for the best. — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) November 25, 2022

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon shared the screen for the second time after Dilwale helmed by Rohit Shetty.