Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya saw a healthy jump over the weekend and the film has earned so far 43.75 crore and is inching towards 50 crore. The film has been receiving all positive feedback due to good word of mouth and each day it has been earning more On Sunday the film earned around 11.50 crore and overall in India, it has ggained28.5 crore Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the detailed box office report, " #Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz". While the creature comedy Bhediya has earned total 43.67 crore gross box office worldwide.

#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/glZSQ2SvM1

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022 Also Read - Bhediya box office collections day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer witnesses a slight jump in numbers after a slow opening; yet not close to Drishyam 2

Varun Dhawan is slowly proving to be the box office king. After the pandemic, his release was Jug Jug Jeeyo which worked exceptionally well in the theatres and fans are going gaga over this versatility. With Bhediya he once again proved that there is a lot of potential in him as an actor. And now with Bhediya, the film is standing tall despite Drishyam releasing the head of it. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam has been creating waves at the box office with his outstanding numbers. But still, Varun's film has managed to shine and that's the power of this new generation of actors.

Kriti Sanon too has been shining throughout her career and has been making some exceptional choices. Mimi brought her all the fame and success for her as a Bollywood leading actress. And now after the successful box office run of Bhediya, she is gearing up for Adipurush opposite Prabhas and the fans are desperately waiting for fo the release of the same film.