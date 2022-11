Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya sees a downfall on its first Monday as it has managed to earn only 3.85 crore and it is definitely not good news for the makers. While the film has been receiving a rave response and the audience is going gaga over the film. While there is one more film that has been shining ever since its release and has turned out to be a blockbuster. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam, continue to stay strong at the box office and this Monday it has even managed to beat Varun this week's release Bhediya. Also Read - Bhediya first weekend box office collections: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer fails to BEAT Drishyam 2, Shamshera and more

#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/12UjbGyq8b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2022

Varun and Kriti's film opened with low numbers and later shows a healthy jump in its weekend. However, now the film saw a drop of more than 50 per cent after Friday and it has earned around rupees 3.85 core. And now it is speculated that the lifetime business of the film might be between 50-60 crore. While talking about Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam it earned 5.44 crore on its second Monday and it is expected to do a lifetime business of 200 crore and more at the box office.

#Drishyam2 continues its MAGNIFICENT RUN, packing an impressive number on [second] Mon… Target ₹ 200 cr+ is very much achievable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr. Total: ₹ 149.34 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/6v5ViMGQ6G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2022

Varun Dhawan is one of the most versatile actor in Bollywood right now and he has proved his versatility by doing every genre films and Bhediya is one of them and it bought him a lot of applauds.