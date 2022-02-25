Bheemla Nayak box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan starrer set to open at THIS amount; could break records in Telugu industry

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubait starrer Bheemla Nayak is set to take a bumper opening at the box office and could slot within the all-time, top five day 1 Telugu grossers, even as high as the second spot if evening and night shows don't slow down