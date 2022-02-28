Bheemla Nayak finally released on 25th February and it goes without saying that Pawan Kalyan fans are over the moon. The movie, which also stars Rana Daggubati, took a bumper opening, ranking third among the highest openers ever, and has now since consolidated its position at the box office. Bheemla Nayak has now sailed past the 100-crore gross mark in its opening weekend itself, and well on course to be a massive hit. Check out the territory-wise box-office breakup, total collections and distributor share of Bheemla Nayak in its first weekend below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's honest review of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID and more
Nizam: ₹39 crore gross/₹27 crore share
Andhra: ₹29 crore gross/₹20 crore share
Ceded: ₹10 crore gross/₹7.50 crore share
Karnataka: ₹11 crore gross/₹6 crore share
Rest of India: ₹2 crore gross/₹0.80 crore share
USA: ₹15 crore gross/₹9 crore share
Other Overseas: ₹6 crore gross/₹2.50 crore share
Worldwide: ₹112 crore gross/₹72.80 crore share
Check out where Bheemla Nayak's day 1 gross ranks among Telugu cinema's highest openers (AP+TS only) below:
Baahubali 2: ₹42.84 crore gross
Bheemla Nayak: ₹38 crore gross
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: ₹37.68 crore gross
Saaho: ₹36.23 crore gross
Vakeel Saab: ₹31.56 crore gross
So, what does the pre-release economics look like for Bheemla Nayak and how much does the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer need to collect to be clean hit at the box office? Well, no need to scratch your heads any longer as we've got our hands on the pre-release theatrical rights of Bheemla Nayak for each of its territory along with at what numbers would the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer, directed by Saagar K. Chandra would be a hit, superhit and blockbuster. Take a look below:
Theatrical Rights:
Andhra Pradesh: ₹60 crore
Nizam: ₹30 crore
Karnataka: ₹10 crore
Rest of India: ₹2 crore
India Total: ₹102 crore
Overseas: ₹10 crore
Worldwide: ₹112 crore
P&A (Print and Advertising): ₹6 crore
Box-Office Verdicts:
Blockbuster: ₹170 crore
Superhit: ₹160 crore
Hit: ₹130 crore
Above Average: ₹110 crore
Average: ₹90 crore
Flop: Below ₹90 crore
Disaster: Below ₹70 crore
(Note: All figures denote distributor share and not total nett or gross collections)
As you can see and like we've mentioned before, Bheemla Nayak is already well on its way to be a huge hit. There's no doubt that it'll end up a clean hit, but depending on well it now holds over the weekdays, there's every possibility of it even emerging a blockbuster. For the uninitiated, Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of critically acclaimed and commercially successful Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, where Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon roles are being essayed by Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan.
