Bheemla Nayak box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer sails past 100 crore; on course to be MASSIVE HIT

There's no doubt that Bheemla Nayak will end up a clean hit, but depending on well it now holds over the weekdays, there's every possibility of the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer even emerging a blockbuster