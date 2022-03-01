Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak has set the box office on fire. The movie is turning out to be one of Pawan Kalyan's biggest money-spinners in recent times. Bheemla Nayak has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide and is expected to do good business today. It has made around Rs nine crore at the Telugu box office on Monday. It is a good figure. The film is also doing good business in the UK and US. If someone just takes the India market, it is close to 97 crores. It has done better in the UK than Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi's Valimai. Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on her wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

The film is also amongst the fastest to cross the 100 crore mark in the Telugu film industry. The other films to hold the record are Allu Arjun's drama Pushpa and Prabhas' extravagant action films, Baahubali and Saaho. Pawan Kalyan is seeing great success after a long time.

The film is bringing in good profits for all distributors. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai and Bheemla Nayak the movie halls all over the country are doing roaring business. Also Read - Adipurush Release Date: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer locks Sankranti 2023; here's why the film is delayed

The movie also stars Nithya Menen and Samyukhta Menon. The screenplay of the movie is by Trivikram Srinivas who is one of the biggest filmmakers of the Telugu film industry.