Bheemla Nayak box office collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer collects THIS exciting amount overseas before releasing

Bheemla Nayak also stars Rana Daggubati besides Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, and is the official Telugu remake of critically and commercially successful Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon