The Bheemla Nayak trailer dropped on Monday, 21st February, and it goes without saying that Pawan Kalyan fans are over the moon with it. So much so that the results are showing in the movie's box office collection even before it has released. As per our trade sources, Bheemla Nayak has already minted a cool $500,ooo from advanced booking sales overseas, with $400,ooo coming from the US alone and a further $100,00 being contributed from Australia. That amounts to about ₹3.75 crore gross before the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer has hit cinema halls across the world. (Note: No money has come in form ticket sales in domestic markets yet as the movie's advanced booking is yet to open here.)

That being said, Rana Daggubati fans are said to be a tad disappointed as they feel it's an out-an-out Powerstar vehicle, with completely overshadowing as opposed to the original Malayalam movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, where both and were dealt equal hands. However, that's only the tip of the iceberg as the real ire is being spewed by Malayalam fans of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and of Prithviraj and writer-Director Sachy in particular.

Recently, the Bheemla Nayak pre-release event was also held on 21st February, the day of the trailer launch. Pawan Kalyan, who generally isn't known for getting chief guests for his events like most other Telugu film industry stars seemed to be making an exception this time as word had spread that he had supposedly invited K.T. Rama Rao aka KTR, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, to grace the Bheemla Nayak event as the chief guest.