Bheemla Nayak has finally released today, 25th February, and it goes without saying that Pawan Kalyan fans are over the moon. Now, while Bheemla Nayak is definitely set for a bumper, what does its pre-release economics look like and how much does the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer need to collect to be clean hit at the box office. Well, no need to scratch your heads any longer as we've got our hands on the pre-release theatrical rights of Bheemla Nayak for each of its territory along with at what numbers would the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer, directed by Saagar K. Chandra would be a hit, superhit and blockbuster. Take a look below:

Theatrical Rights:

Andhra Pradesh: ₹60 crore

Nizam: ₹30 crore

Karnataka: ₹10 crore

Rest of India: ₹2 crore

India Total: ₹102 crore

Overseas: ₹10 crore

Worldwide: ₹112 crore

P&A (Print and Advertising): ₹6 crore

Box-Office Verdicts:

Blockbuster: ₹170 crore

Superhit: ₹160 crore

Hit: ₹130 crore

Above Average: ₹110 crore

Average: ₹90 crore

Flop: Below ₹90 crore

Disaster: Below ₹70 crore

(Note: All figures denote distributor share and not total nett or gross collections)

The craze for Bheemla Nayak has been such that the results began showing in the movie's box office collection even before it released. As per our trade sources, Bheemla Nayak had already minted a cool $507,ooo from advanced booking sales overseas, with $407,ooo coming from the US alone and a further $100,00 being contributed from Australia. That amount to about ₹3.82 crore gross before the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer hit cinema halls across the world.

That being said, Rana Daggubati fans are said to be a tad disappointed as they feel it's an out-an-out Powerstar vehicle, with completely overshadowing as opposed to the original Malayalam movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, where both and were dealt equal hands. However, that's only the tip of the iceberg as the real ire is being spewed by Malayalam fans of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and of Prithviraj and writer-Director Sachy in particular.