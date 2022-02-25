Bheemla Nayak box office collection: Pawan Kalyan starrer sold for THIS whopping amount; needs to collect THIS much to be a hit

Check out the pre-release theatrical rights of Bheemla Nayak for each of its territory along with at what numbers would the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer, directed by Saagar K. Chandra would be a hit, superhit and blockbuster