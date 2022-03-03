Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati movie surpasses Vakeel Saab; becomes Power Star's biggest hit in the US and UK

Bheemla Nayak looks unstoppable at the box office. With three big films releasing in India, theatres have done rocking business. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. The movie is showing no signs of slowly down. It looks like happy days are back for Pawan Kalyan. His last movie Vakeel Saab was also a huge success. Bheemla Nayak is also good business in the US and UK. The sixth day collection of Bheemla Nayak was Rs 15 crore. It did great business on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The film will be released dubbed in Hindi too. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas starrer Adipurush gets new release date, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna reveals marriage plans and more

The film has made more than 15o crores gross in the worldwide market. Bheemla Nayak is the best-performing movie of Pawan Kalyan in the UK. As we know, South films have a huge audience in the UK and US. Take a look at the collections from all over the globe.

#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office CROSSES ₹150 cr gross mark. Day 1 - ₹ 61.24 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 32.51 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 34.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 13.70 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 15.35 cr

Total - ₹ 157.43 cr#PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/f6fsOwCEeX — NaRRResh Muthyala (@nareshmuthyala5) March 3, 2022

Bheemla Nayak has made $2.30 million at the USA box office, which is his best so far. It has surpassed the drama Agnyaathavaasi that had made USD 2.06 million. Bheemla Nayak is also the fourth biggest movie for the Telugu film industry in the US after Baahubali films and Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. The movie has made more than Rs 1.5 crore in the UK. It is at 1.61 cr so far. Bheemla Nayak has set records for Pawan Kalyan in the US, UK and Ireland and fans could not be happier.

Bheemla Nayak is an action packed drama directed by Saagar Chandra. The screenplay is by famous Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.