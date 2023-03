Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa makes it to the theatres today. On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the film is in the theatres to entertain the audience. There is quite a hype around the film as Ajay Devgn-Tabu's last film together Drishyam 2 was a big hit. Fans are looking forward to seeing the duo again on the big screen. The advance booking of tickets started a few days ago and it looks like Bholaa is going to have a good opening at the box office. Also Read - Kajol has the perfect answer to all the judgments around her daughter Nysa Devgn and her choices

Bholaa day one box office prediction

As reported by Etimes, 's film is expected to make Rs 15 crore on day one. The report has Film distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal suggesting that since the last Friday Drishyam 2 was a good one, its impact will be seen on Bholaa's box office collection. He predicts that the film which is helmed by Ajay Devgn will touch at least Rs 15 crore mark on its day one. Well, if the predictions turn out to be true, then Bholaa will have an opening day almost on par with Drishyam 2. As per reports, Drishyam 2 made Rs 15.38 crore on its first day at the box office and the numbers just went higher with each day. Other film analysts too have suggested that the film will do well at the box office. Will Ajay Devgn yet another hit with Bholaa? Let's wait and watch.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of a Tamil film called Kaithi. It was a hit. Ajay Devgn is also among the producers of Bholaa. Apart from him and Tabu, the film also stars , , , Gajraj Rao and others in pivotal roles. There is a massive surprise for fans in the film but we won't give any spoilers here. Go to theatres and watch Bholaa NOW.