Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood. Though a remake, Ajay Devgn has given the movie his own spin and fans are going berserk over the same. Now, all eyes are on the box report of Bholaa. The advance booking report of Bholaa looked impressive indeed. Given that it was released on the festive occasion of Ram Navami, Ajay Devgn and his team have left no stone turned to make this movie. How well has it converted the love of fans in numbers? Check out Bholaa Box Office collection Day 1 early estimates here:

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1

Ever since Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa trailer was released, it has been making news every day in Entertainment News. Ajay Devgn has donned the director's hat for this one as well. He has invested a lot in the action sequences and has made the movie in 3D which the fans can enjoy. As per the media reports, the Ajay Devgn starrer has made a decent opening of about Rs 10 crore. Well, yes, it is not the expected opening number. Given the hype and the star cast, the opening day collections of Bholaa were estimated to be around Rs 15 crore. But it is likely that it will be a double-digit opening day for Bholaa.

Bholaa Day 1 occupancy report, day 2 report

As per Sacnilk.com reports, the early morning occupancy for Bholaa was around 10.43 per cent. It increased to 17.37 per cent. In the evening, Bholaa's occupancy dipped to 16.55 per cent. The occupancy report for night shows is not available. It is likely that the collections of Bholaa might drop on Friday, given that it is a working day. However, the Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to pick up on the weekend.

Bholaa is a remake of Kaithi starring , Bhola also stars , , Gajraj Rao and in key roles with in a cameo appearance.