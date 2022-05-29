Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ransacked ₹92.10 crore nett in its first weekend at the box office, finally brining an ailing Bollywood back on track and giving the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. Reaching a ₹90 crore+ weekend at a time when most most Bollywood movies are folding under ₹30 crore in their lifetime run is nothing short of remarkable. It also catapulted Director Anees Bazmee into an exclusive club of Bollywood Directors who’ve delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades. However, the crucial Monday test was still awaited to see how big a hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could end up being. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan believes it will take 50 years for Indian TV content to change

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on course to be a superhit after second weekend

held exceedingly well on its second Friday, 28th May, to begin week 2 on an extremely strong note, and has now taken another big jump on its second Saturday, 29th May, to continue its dream run at the box office, flying past ₹100 crore nett. The and starrer, directed by Anees Bazmee, which also sees Tabu, , and Ashwini Kalsekar in key supporting roles, again hit double digits on day 9, its second Saturday, and will most certainly repeat the feat on day 10, its second Sunday. The sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa has raked up ₹11.35 crore nett on its second Saturday to take its 9-day box office collection to a whopping ₹110 crore nett.

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's day-wise box office breakup below:

Week 1 :₹92.10 crore nett

Day 8 (2nd Friday): ₹6.55 crore nett

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): ₹11.35 crore nett

Total: ₹110 crore nett

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gives Bollywood reason to smile after ages

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is looking good to finish its second weekend in the range of ₹122-123 crore nett. More importantly, the movie has finally set Bollywood back on track and bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages. At the rate at which it is going, it has all the makings to end up being a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Anek headed to be another washout for Bollywood

On the other hand, Anek took a shockingly poor start at the box office, brining in merely ₹2.11 crore nett on day 1. Nine Ayushmann Khurrana movies that released between 2017 and 2021 took a better start, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which had opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. His last movie with Director Anubhav Sinha, Article 15, opened at ₹5.02 crore nett on its way to being a clean hit. Anek needed miraculous jumps to recover lost ground, which doesn't look likely to happen as the movie has fallen flat on day 2, Saturday, 29th May, showing hardly any growth. With a haul of ₹2.51 crore nett on day 2, Anek stands at a paltry ₹4.62 crore nett at the box office and looks set to be another disaster for Bollywood.