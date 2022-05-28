Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek, F3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer beats Ayushmann Khurrana's film; Venkatesh-Varun Tej make a mark down South

Here's how much Aysuhmann Khurrana starrer Anek and Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer F3 collected on its first Friday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 holds very well on its second Friday. Read on to know more...