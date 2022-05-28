This week, three films have hit the big screens; Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, and F3 starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Tammanaah Bhatia. Also, there’s Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has been doing well at the box office. Well, when it comes to collection F3 has taken a lead in new releases, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on its second Friday has collected a much bigger amount than Anek. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has taken a very poor opening. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2 on the cards; makers REVEAL interesting DEETS

Venkatesh, , and Tammanaah Bhatia starrer F3 has collected Rs. 10.37 crore share In AP/TS on its first day which is good. The advance booking for day two is said to be strong. The franchise factor has worked for the film.

starrer Anek has received mixed to positive reviews. But, the directorial has not got a good opening. The movie has reportedly collected Rs. 2.11 crore at the box office. The trailer of the film had received a decent response, but it's not a film that the audience would be keen to watch in theatres now. In the past two years, due to the pandemic, a lot has changed, and now, moviegoers want to put their money into films that entertain. It will be interesting to see if on day 2 Ayushmann's Anek will show growth or fall flat.

On its second Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done good business at the box office. It collected Rs. 6.52 crore at the box office taking the till date total to Rs. 98.57. Now, today it will enter the Rs. 100 crore club. It is expected that in its second weekend, the , , and Tabu starrer will rule the box office.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood release of the week Top Gun: Maverick has reportedly collected Rs. 2 crore at the box office in India which is decent.