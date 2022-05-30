Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek, Top Gun box office: Kartik Aaryan DESTROYS Ayushmann Khurrana; Tom Cruise's movie breaks records globally

Bhool Hulaiyaa 2 has an outside chance of reaching Rs 200 crore nett, however, the writing is on the wall now for Anek. Top Gun Maverick is Tom Cruise's biggest weekend in the US, but hasn't fared well in India, though it has still outperformed Anek.