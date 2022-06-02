Bollywood films weren’t doing a great business at the box office, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani got the audience back to the theatres. The film is already a super hit and still it is continuing its dream run at the box office. On its second Wednesday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs. 4.45 crore taking the 13-day total to Rs. 137.54 crore which is excellent. Now, the movie is heading towards Rs. 150 crore mark at the box office. But, will three new releases be a hurdle for the film. Also Read - KK last rites: Not tears, late singer's wife and kids bid him akhri alvida with a smile [View Pics]

This week, three big movies are all set to release, starrer Samrat Prithviraj, 's Vikram, and Adivi Sesh's Major. All the films are pan-India releases, and with Samrat Prithviraj being the Bollywood film, one can expect it to take a lead in the Hindi sector.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022. At number one, it's starrer The Kashmir Files with a collection of Rs. 252.90 crore. Well, for now, it looks difficult for the starrer to surpass the collection of The Kashmir Files.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starrer Anek hit the big screens. But, the movie was rejected by the audiences. The starrer has collected Rs. 7.06 crore at the box office. Well, it's a disaster.

Right now, moviegoers are only interested in putting their money into films that entertain them. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was entertaining, and the franchise factor worked really well for the movie. While talking about the film’s success, Kartik in a statement had said, "During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love--the audience, who accepted us with their whole hearts."