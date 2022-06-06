Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Even in its third weekend, the film has done good business. It was expected that maybe due to new releases like Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Adivi Sesh Major, the collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be affected. But, that has not happened at all. On its third Friday, the film collected Rs. 2.81 crore, on Saturday, it showed a jump and collected Rs. 4.55 crore, and on Sunday, the collection got a boost and the film minted Rs. 5.71 crore. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals how Vicky Jain supported her despite her constantly talking about ex Sushant Singh Rajput

In its third weekend, the starrer collected Rs. 13.07 crore which is excellent. It's more than the lifetime collection of many Bollywood films that were released this year. Now, the total collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Rs. 154.82 crore. The movie, which also stars Tabu and , is now expected to do well in the coming days.

By the end of the third week, the film will reach Rs. 160 crore at the box office. If it continues to do well in its fourth week, then it can surely reach Rs. 175 crore mark. It will be interesting to see if any of the upcoming Hindi films will be able to break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Kartik Aaryan. It is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022. Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 many Bollywood films got a disaster response at the box office, and people on social media are saying that the Kartik Aaryan starrer has revived the Hindi film industry.

Recently, while talking about it, Kartik told Filmfare, “I am flattered and humbled by that statement. However, I have miles to go and lots more to do. I am currently enjoying this phase in my career and the results it yields only encourage me to push the envelope a little more.”