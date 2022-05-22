Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was expected to do well at the box office. But, the movie has surprised one and all with its first two days collection. The movie on day one collected Rs. 14.11 crore and on its second day, it showed a huge jump and collected Rs. 18.34 crore. In two days, the , Tabu, and starrer has collected Rs. 32.45 crore. It is expected that the movie will show a jump once again today (Sunday), and the first-weekend collection will be more than Rs. 50 crore. Also Read - Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar on his film clashing with Adivi Sesh’s Major and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram; says, ‘We can’t stop anybody…’

The movie became the biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan, and now, clearly, it will give the actor his biggest first weekend. Till now, gave him his biggest weekend with a collection of Rs. 35.94 in three days. Kartik's biggest hit to date is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which had collected Rs. 108.95 at the box office. It looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will easily surpass the collection of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and it will now become the actor's biggest hit.

A few Bollywood movies that were released in the past weeks failed to make a mark at the box office, and people on social media had started claiming that the Hindi film industry is over, and now, only the South will rule. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has clearly given a boost to Bollywood films at the box office with such an amazing opening.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received mixed to positive reviews. BollywoodLife reviewer, Russel D'Silva, gave 3.5 stars to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and wrote, “Despite some narrative lapses during the climax and its slightly sour aftertaste, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a very funny, effectively chilling horror comedy, boasting a firecracker Kartik Aaryan in red-hot form, backed by the veteran Tabu doing what she does best, a tight script, 's best directorial work in years, a game supporting cast, and solid VFX, makeup and production values, making this one of Indian cinema's better horror comedies and an extremely rare sequel that outdoes its predecessor in almost every aspect.”