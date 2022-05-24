Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan starrer passes crucial Monday test with flying colours; on course to be a superhit

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected on Monday what bigger Bollywood movies couldn't in their opening weekend. It has all the makings to end up being a huge blockbuster at the box office at the rate at which it is going.