Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ransacked ₹56.01 crore nett in its first weekend at the box office, finally brining an ailing Bollywood back on track and giving the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. Reaching a ₹50 crore+ weekend at a time when most most Bollywood movies are folding under ₹30 crore in their lifetime run is nothing short of remarkable. It also catapulted Director Anees Bazmee into an exclusive club of Bollywood Directors who've delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades. However, the crucial Monday test was still awaited to see how big a hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could end up being.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on course to be a superhit after first Monday

Well, has not only passed the crucial Monday litmus test at the box office with flying colours, but has also surpassed the most optimistic of expectations in doing so. The and starrer, which also sees Tabu, , and Ashwini Kalsekar in key supporting roles, has hit double digits on a Monday, which bigger Bollywood films couldn't on during their opening weekend, exhibiting far more than a strong hold, which augurs excellently for it in the long run. The sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa has raked up ₹10.75 crore nett on its first Monday to take its 4-day box office collection to a whopping ₹66.76 crore nett.

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's day-wise box office breakup below:

Day 1 :₹14.15 crore nett

Day 2: ₹18.35 crore nett

Day 3: ₹23.51 crore nett

Day 4: ₹10.75 crore nett

Total: ₹66.76 crore nett

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gives Bollywood reason to smile after ages

So, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 looks to finally set Bollywood back on track and bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages. At the rate at which it is going, it has all the makings to end up being a huge blockbuster at the box office.