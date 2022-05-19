Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally looks to set things in order for the Hindi film industry, which is going through its most horrific year of all, with Bollywood movies flopping left, right and center before the might of South film, so much so that even big-name ones are arriving and disappearing without much awareness. The advance booking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is tracking so well that the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer is poised to bring in the best pre-release numbers ever since COVID-19 first shut theatres, going past the advance ticket sales of Ranveer Singh's 83. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: Unknow facts about the Laxman Lopez actor that'll blow your mind

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection pre-release

So, looks to finally set Bollywood back on track as the advance booking for the and starrer, which also sees Tabu, and in key supporting roles, is tracing to very good numbers. The Anees Bazmee directorial is finally set to bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poised to take a very good opening all the Hindi belt.

As per our trade sources, the sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa has already collected about ₹1 crore nett for day 1 and about a total of ₹4 crore nett for its first weekend. Apparently, about 30,000 tickets have been sold in the big multiplex chain in metros, and by the time the dust settles tomorrow, Thursday night, a day before the film's release, the film is expected to sell about 1 lakh ticket across the entire Hindi belt.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office prediction day 1

Coming to the opening day collection, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is well on track to bring in a double digit figure, only the second for Bollywood after Gangubai Kathiawadi post the first lockdown. At this stage, a ₹10 crore nett+ collection on day 1 looks like a bare minimum unless there's a drastic turn of events toward the evening and night shows, which nobody wants. Even in pre-pandemic times, this would have been regarded as a pretty good opening for a mid-sized film in the horror comedy genre.