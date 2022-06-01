Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan beats Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi; becomes the second-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2022

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 become the second highest-earning film in 2022, defeating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.