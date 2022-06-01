Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is unstoppable and how. The latest reports suggest that the actor's film has defeated Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and has become the second-biggest earner of the year 2022. As per trade expert Taran Adrash, the film is estimated to earn 150 cr. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram, Major FIRST movie reviews out: Find out which passed and failed

He tweeted about the business the film has made so far " #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to trend extremely well on weekdays… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #GangubaiKathiawadi… Second highest grossing #Hindi film, after #TKF… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr. Total: ₹ 133.09 cr. #India biz.".

After witnessing the massive success, Kartik called it a surreal feeling and released a statement that reads, " I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love – the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts."

It was reported that Kartik Aaryan has even hiked his fees after witnessing the massive success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, later he called the reports baseless and clarified them on Twitter about the same. " Promotion ha hai life mein, Increment nahi".

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi ?

Baseless ?? https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

Kartik Aaryan and the entire team had hosted a successful bash in just two days and it was one fun night for the entire cast and crew. It was also reported that Kartik has now replaced in the Houseful franchise after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he refuses the same calling it baseless.