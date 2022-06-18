Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ransacked ₹92.10 crore nett in its first week at the box office, finally brining an ailing Bollywood back on track and giving the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. Reaching a ₹90 crore+ weekend at a time when most most Bollywood movies are folding under ₹30 crore in their lifetime run is nothing short of remarkable. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also catapulted Director Anees Bazmee into an exclusive club of Bollywood Directors who’ve delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dilip Joshi misses shooting with Disha Vakani, Shivangi Joshi wants THESE two costars in Khatron Ke Khiladi next season

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still going strong at the box office after 4 weeks

held exceedingly well in its second, third and fourth weeks, faring far better than all the other Bollywood releases that opened after it to continue its dream run at the box office. And now, the and starrer, directed by Anees Bazmee, which also sees Tabu, , and Ashwini Kalsekar in key supporting roles, has begun its fifth week on another steady not, taking its total box office collection to a whopping ₹177.29 crore nett after 29 days. Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Anil Kapoor opens up on parenting tips he'd give Sonam Kapoor, says, 'I am not...'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beats RRR in week 4

In just its fourth week, the sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa took home ₹12.99 crore nett at the box office. On the other hand, RRR had collected ₹11.72 crore nett in week 4 while The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi had pocked ₹9,95 crore and ₹5.25 crore nett among the other top fourth week earner in the domestic market for this year. This makes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the second-highest fourth-week earner at the box office in India for Bollywood films. It may still find it a task to reach the coveted ₹200 crore nett mark, but it has already done more than enough to emerge a huge blockbuster. We predict that the movie will end its lifetime run at about ₹185 crore nett. Also Read - When newcomer Shah Rukh Khan was discouraged by a producer; was told, 'Tum box office pe bilkul nahi chal sakte'