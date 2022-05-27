Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan to enter Rs 100 club with his latest film today; check the stupendous week 1 earnings so far

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is showing magnificent growth at the box office, the film has earned rupees 90 cr so far and is all set to enter the 100 crore club.