Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan to enter Rs 100 club with his latest film today; check the stupendous week 1 earnings so far

Kartik Aaryan is all set to become a superstar as his film rakes to enter the 100 crore club. Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 hit the theatres a week ago and since then it has been doing remarkable business at the box office. The Kartik Aryan starrer is being loved by fans and how and on the seventh day of the film, it has earned 90 crores. Yes! And the film will soon enter the 100 crore club that will make the actor a superstar.

After a bumper opening of rupees 13. cr on day first, the film saw immense growth and it collected Rs 18 crore on day 2 and 23.25 crore on Day 3 and the total collection of the weekend was Rs. 54.85 cr. The film was steady in the second week and witnessed a few regular drops on Mondays and more. However, the film is allegedly appreciated and ut managed to sell around 58 lakh tickets in its first week.

Overall the film has a magnificent collection of rupees 90 crore nett in its first week and this number has left the actors overwhelmed and how. While the first-week collection of Kartik's 2 is 90 crore, on the other hand, 's film Dhaakad has done a lifetime business of 30 crores and is right now getting to get buyers. The horror-comedy genre left Kartik Aaryan fans delighted and he and his hard work had paid off well. This week the actor's film will be competing with Ayushmann Khurram's Anek at the box office.

Take a look at the collection of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 days wise.

Day 1 - Rs. 13.5 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 18 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 23.35 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 10.75 cr

Day 5 – Rs 9.50 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 8 25 cr

Day 7 – Rs. 7.25 cr

While Kartik is overwhelmed with all the love and success. In his statement, the actor called himself a fan-made star. " Whatever I am today, it's because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with. I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can".