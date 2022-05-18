Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally looks to set things in order for the Hindi film industry, which is going through its most horrific year of all, with Hindi movies flopping left, right and center before the might of South film, so much so that even big-name ones are arriving and disappearing without much awareness. Well, finally the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra starrer, directed by Anees Bazmee is finally set to bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poised to take a very good opening all the Hindi belt. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora wedding details; Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 looks and more

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection pre-release

So, looks to finally set Bollywood back on track as the advance booking for the and starrer, which also sees Tabu, and in key supporting roles, is tracing to very good numbers. As per our trade sources, the sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa has already collected about ₹1 crore nett for day 1 and about a total of ₹4 crore nett for its first weekend. Apparently, about 30,000 tickets have been sold in the big multiplex chain in metros, and by the time the dust settles tomorrow, Thursday night, a day before the film's release, the film is expected to sell about 1 lakh ticket across the entire Hindi belt.