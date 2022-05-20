Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 vs Dhaakad box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer headed for bumper Rs 14 crore opening; Kangana Ranaut starrer will be lucky to cross Rs 1 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was far out-pacing Dhaakad during the advance booking stage and the gap has just widened on the first day of their release