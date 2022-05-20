Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally looks to set things in order for the Hindi film industry, which is going through its most horrific year of all, with Bollywood movies flopping left, right and center before the might of South film, so much so that even big-name ones are arriving and disappearing without much awareness. The advance booking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tracked so well that the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has probably brought in the best pre-release numbers ever since COVID-19 first shut theatres, going past the ₹8 crore advance ticket sales of Ranveer Singh's 83. Also Read - Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan just admit being in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan with his 'Not everything is promotional' remark?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 vs Dhaakad morning shows tracking

That advance tracking has borne fruit and how, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reporting fantastic occupancy for its morning shows in the range of 35-40% all across India, especially in the core Hindi belt of the B and C centres, where Bollywood has taken a severe beating in recent times. With these territories performing well for the sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the film could be in for some brilliant numbers over the first weekend. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is dull across the board, with hardly anybody turning up for the morning shows anywhere.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection pre-release

So, looks to finally set Bollywood back on track and bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages. As per our trade sources, the and starrer, which also sees Tabu, and in key supporting roles, already collected about ₹1 crore nett for day 1 and about a total of ₹4 crore nett for its first weekend. Apparently, about 1 lakh ticket were already sold across the entire Hindi belt before the first show hit the big screen.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 vs Dhaakad box office prediction day 1

Coming to the opening day collection, the Anees Bazmee directorial is set to surpass all expectation and rake in about ₹15 crore nett on day 1, well ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi's a ₹10.50 crore nett, which was the opening record for Bollywood post lockdown. Even in pre-pandemic times, this would have been regarded as a fantastic opening for a mid-sized film in the horror comedy genre. Whereas, Dhaakad, starring , , and Saswata Chatterjee, will be lucky to even go above a paltry collection of ₹1 crore nett on day 1.