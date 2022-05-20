Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 vs Dhaakad box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer off to a flying start; Kangana Ranaut starrer extremely dull

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is reporting fantastic occupancy for its morning shows in the range of 35-40% all across India, especially in the core Hindi belt of the B and C centres, whereas hardly anybody has turned up for Dhaakad