Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1 is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie has created a vast buzz due to its visuals and cinematic experience. Fans are incredibly excited for Prabhas, who is back in his element as an action star. The movie's trailer also gives you KGF vibes, increasing people's expectations that Salaar will be the most significant 2023 blockbuster. However, a day before its release, the movie's box office collection has been severely affected in the southern markets. Check out how.

Salaar: Prabhas starrer to not screen in Miraj and Inox PVR

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar who has captivated audience attention especially in south has received a big blow. Hombale Films, Producer of Salaar has accused PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas of favoring Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki over their film. As reported by PTI, Hombale Films spokesperson stated that initially PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas promised that both Dunki and Salaar would get equal shows. But they didn’t keep their word as both the theatres have allotted more show to Dunki than Salaar. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas blames THIS man for loss of his privacy

The Spokesperson further stated that discussion was on from the past two days with the respective theatre owners of Miraj cinemas and PVR INOX so that everyone can come on the same page. However, PVR INOX and Miraj cinemas were adamant about their decision. Because of the unfair treatment the makers of Salaar have decided to not release their movie in PVR INOX, and Miraj in southern states. Also Read - Salaar: Prashanth Neel finally reveals if KGF and Prabhas' film are connected

Salaar Box Office Advance Day Collection

As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar: Part 1 has successfully secured maximum shows in Telugu and Hindi Box office. In Telegu the movie has managed 4068 shows while the movie will have around 3803 shows in Hindi. Prabhas starrer in total has secured 1,398,285 tickets for its opening day. The movie is estimated to collect ₹29.31 crore on its 1st day.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has already released in theaters today while Salaar will release tomorrow on December 22, 2023. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is garnering positive reviews as fans have called the movie better than Jawan and Pathaan. It would be interesting to see which film will lead at the box office.