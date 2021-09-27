Post the announcement of reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra, we saw several filmmakers announcing the release date of their biggies. Right from Diwali 2021 to Christmas 2022, we saw maximum festive slots getting booked by the producers. Makers of and starrer Raksha Bandhan chose the Independence day weekend as their film will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Interestingly, Prabhas' pan-India venture Adipurush will release on the same date, which means we will witness a huge box office clash. Since we are almost more than 10 months away from this date, we can expect one of the makers to shift the date and avert the clash. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Kareena Kapoor receives a special, SURPRISE from Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush costar Prabhas; is a collaboration on the cards? View pic

Talking about Raksha Bandhan, director Aanand L Rai had said in a statement, "Akshay is such a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for Rakshabandhan. The film is a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way." On the other hand, Akshay Kumar said, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can't thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life." The actor has dedicated this film to his sister, Alka as he recently shared a post with the caption, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond."

On the other hand, Prabhas' Adipurush also features , , Saif Ali Khan and in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut. So, what are your thoughts on this clash? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.