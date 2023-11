Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are undoubtedly the most popular contestants on the show. The power couple of TV has been receiving a lot of love from their fans. And this latest video of Ankita hitting Vicky with chappals is making their fans fall in love with them all over again. In the video, you can see how Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande indulge in an adorable fight over a debate, where he holds her neck from behind and tries to overpower her in fun. To which Ankita hits him, and her chappals come out of her feet, and she picks up and starts hitting him with the same slippers. And Vicky manages to escape, while other contestants present there enjoy the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande really pregnant? Evicted contestant Navid Sole spills the beans

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande hitting Vicky Jain with chappals.

Mujhe yeh vali fight dekhni hain

Serious vali nahi bolna mat chappal maari ?

Kyuki yeh bohot Masti vala tha jaise bestfriends ek dooshre ko maarte hain Ek gala daba raha ek chapal ??? Ankita is in muanku mood#ankitalokhande #vickyjain #biggboss17 #munawarfaruqui pic.twitter.com/zbtRESokWN — Ankitalokhande (fan) (@Ankitafam) November 19, 2023

Later, Tehelka says that this is going to be breaking news that a wife has hit her husband with chappals. To which Vicky adds more masala and says with expensive chappals, Tehelka agrees and says. ‘20 lakh ke chappal se maara’.Fans are loving this kind of fight and insisting both lovebirds fight like this and not indulge in serious fights. And we agree—even the audience enjoyed this fun.

Vicky Jain gets bashed by netizens for holding Sana Raees Khan’s hand in their conversation.

Vicky is being strongly lambasted for getting close with co-contestant Sana. And the netizens are judging his character. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain massively trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand during discussion

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhande is excited about her pregnancy and has started thinking about the names of the baby.

Meanwhile, pregnancy murmurs of Ankita have started in the house, and evicted contestant Navid Sole claimed in one of his interviews that Ankita has even started planning the name of the child. In an interview, Navid said," See, right now, everything is moving in the positive direction, and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she would accept my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right." If Ankita is pregnant, she will become the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to stay in the house during her pregnancy.