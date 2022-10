It's not only in India that Dwayne Johnson superhero film Black Adam is raking in the moolah as the new DC superhero movie has taken a roaring start in the US from Thursday night preview shows alone and has performed exceedingly well in all other international markets where it has opened. The Rock starrer looks set to end the extremely dull phase of Hollywood at the box office since past several weeks while signalling another winner both for the superstar and the DC brand, which has been on a hotter streak than Marvel of later.