Black Panther box office collection day 1: Marvel's latest superhero film is set to breach the $150 million mark in the worldwide market

Marvel's Black Panther has set the worldwide box office on fire ever since it released on February 16. The first black standalone superhero film has been breaking records across the world and looks like it is all set to breach the $150 mark in the worldwide market at the end of day one. The Marvel movie has raked in $142.20 crore in the opening day itself and we have to say this is massive! Talking about the detailed breakdown of collections across the international markets, trade analyst and industry tracker - Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#BlackPanther is off to a record start at the Box office worldwide. #USA + #CAN : Thurs Previews - $25.2 million. Friday - $70 million. International : $47 million (#UK at $10 million and #KOR at $9.5 million) till now."

The tremendous pre release buzz and anticipation, Marvel's legacy and fandom along with the wide release has enabled Black Panther to rake in such a huge amount of money. The audience and the critics have also been raving about the movie. This fantastic word of mouth publicity has also given Black Panther a huge boost and we are sure it is going to end the first weekend on a high! Our film critic - Anusha Iyengar was also impressed, as she wrote in her review, "You cannot miss this movie for the world. It's so far one of the best superhero films you must have seen." Share with us your review of the film in the comments section below!

In the meantime, Black Panther has also become the best reviewed superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It recorded a 98 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the highest for a Marvel movie yet. Anyway, with the film continuing its record breaking run at the worldwide market, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Black Panther right here.