It goes without saying that Bollywood has faced its worst financial year ever since the film industry first began dishing out movies. Regardless if you're a keen follower of the Hindi film industry or not, or keep a close eye on the box office or not, you'd very well be aware of the throes of agony that Bollywood has been engulfed in week after week in theatres this year. However, no matter how bad you think the situation might be, let's confirm that it's actually worse than you think as barring Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jugjugg Jeeyo, the industry hasn't had a single hit out of 33 mainstream releases so far.

Bollywood box office report card 2022 – January to September

Yes, you read that right. None other than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, , Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jugjugg Jeeyo have clicked at the box office this year for Bollywood, of which only the first two have managed to be blockbusters while the last just scraped through with a semi-hit tag. And we're only taking mainstream releases or those of any note into consideration, or else the situation would've been not even worth documenting were all the tiny films, which arrive sans much backing of a good studio or cast, were to be factored in. (Note: We're also not taking pan-India films like RRR, KGF 2, Liger and other into account as this report is strictly for Bollywood.)

Bollywood box office collection 2022 – January to September

Brahmastra - ₹255 crore nett - Hit

The Kashmir Files - ₹253 crore nett - Blockbuster

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - ₹186 crore nett - Blockbuster

Gangubai Kathiawadi - ₹129 crore nett - Superhit

Jugjugg Jeeyo - ₹84 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Bachchhan Paandey - ₹49.98 crore nett - Flop

Badhaai Do - ₹20.62 crore nett - Flop

Attack Part I - ₹16.13 crore nett - Flop

Jhund - ₹15.16 crore nett - Flop

Toolsidas Junior - ₹10 lakh nett - Disaster