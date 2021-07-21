5 Blockbusters, 4 Hits, 3 Superhits – Shah Rukh Khan was the undisputed KING of the box office in the 90s; Salman, Govinda, Sunny, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay never came close

Shah Rukh Khan debuted in Bollywood back in 1992, and from that moment on, there's been no looking back. With one big hit after another to go with a bagful of glowing reviews and awards, the globally renowned superstar has cemented his place as one of the legends of cinema, and that, too, on the world stage. And while Shah Rukh Khan may be facing a bit of setback of late (it's temporary, Kings might have a few bad days, but that doesn't mean their reign has come to an end), SRK was such a dominant force at the box office back in the 90s, that he was nigh untouchable – we're not even making it up, no star came close to recreating his box-office magic back then. Also Read - From Aamir Khan to Farhan Akhtar: B-Town celebs who underwent rigorous training and shocked everyone with their transformations

Sample this: Shah Rukh had delivered five blockbusters, four hits and three superhits in the 90s alone – as impressive as those statistics are, they become all the more telling when you factor in that this was a decade notorious for very few blockbusters (only the 80s was worse); only came the closest with three to his name. All the other big stars of the 90s – , , , had just one blockbuster each to their name while had none. And while an Akshay Kumar or Govinda may have had more hits in this period (hits, not superhits, they've also had fare more flops – King Khan's overall hit ratio of almost 60% was also second to none in this era.

Let's take a look at the collections of all Shah Rukh Khan hits in the 90s...

Deewana (1992) - Rs. 7.75 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

(1992) - Rs. 3.50 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

(1993) - Rs. 7.75 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

Darr (1993) - Rs. 10.75 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(1994) - Rs. 3.88 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

(1995) - Rs. 32.15 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(1995) - Rs. 61 crore nett [Verdict: All-Time Blockbuster]

(1995) - Rs. 9.50 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Yes Boss (1997) - Rs. 11.33 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Pardes (1997) - Rs. 22.83 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

(1997) - Rs. 34.97 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(1998) - Rs. 46.87 crore nett [Verdict: All-Time Blockbuster]

Forget blockbuster, gave two all-time blockbuster back in the 90s (again, it was only Salman was the closest with one such movie). And it wasn't only the 90s, the hot streak continued in the 2000s, where the Baadshah of Bollywood had again delivered five blockbusters, along with six hits and one superhitat a staggering hit ratio of over 65%. Again no one came close. It's only in the last decade that SRK has seen a few setbacks, but like we said before, once a King, always a King, and he's bound to come roaring back.