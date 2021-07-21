5 Blockbusters, 4 Hits, 3 Superhits – Shah Rukh Khan was the undisputed KING of the box office in the 90s; Salman, Govinda, Sunny, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay never came close

Shah Rukh had delivered five blockbusters in the 90s alone; a decade notorious for very few of them. Govinda, Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar had just one blockbuster each to their name while Ajay Devgn had none. Only Salman Khan was the closest with three, but he also had more flops than SRK. King Khan's overall hit ratio of almost 60% was also second to none in this era.