KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash has smashed box office records and has joined the leagues of 's , SS Rajamouli's Bahubali, and RRR. Yash's action-thriller film has become the 4th Indian film to earn Rs 1000 crore globally. After the grand success of KGF Chapter 2, the team has achieved yet another milestone. The South film continues to amaze audiences with its unique storyline and plot.

South film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the news. He tweeted saying, "#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office..

Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie".

Take a look at his tweet -

#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.. Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2022

The film closed its second week at the box office at Rs. 203 crores and it collected Rs. 826 crores so far. Will the film do a string business during Eid also? The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 so far are:

Week 1 - Rs. 623 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 31 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 46 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 55 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 21 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 19 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 17 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 14 crores

Total - Rs. 826 crores

Trade analyst Himesh Mankand wrote, “It's 1000 not out! #KGFChapter2 zooms past the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. #Yash starrer becomes the fourth Indian film after #Dangal, #Bahubali2, and #RRR to attain this feat. First ever film of Kannada origin to clock four digit number. HISTORIC INDEED”.

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur. Apart from Yash, the film stars , , Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, , Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The Kannada film is orginally dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.