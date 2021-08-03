Baby, Raazi, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ankhen and more – as Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer drops, check out Bollywood's biggest spy movies at the box office

As we're on the topic of Bell Bottom, and with Akshay Kumar having had a Midas touch on the box office over the past 5-6 years, let's today focus on the highest grossing Bollywood spy movies, which include no small share of critical masterpieces, too