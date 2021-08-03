Baby, Raazi, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ankhen and more – as Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer drops, check out Bollywood's biggest spy movies at the box office

With Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer dropping today, our mind couldn't help but race back to some of Bollywood's classic spy movies. While many of you may be infatuated with the Mission Impossibles, James Bond and Jason Bourne of the cinematic world, and rightly so, it wouldn't hurt to pay some attention (for the uninitiated) to Hindi cinema's homebred spies as you'd be surprised to know how many great espionage thrillers and spy action movies have emerged from our stable. And we're not even restricting our thoughts to modern classic like Baby, Raazi and Tiger Zinda Hai, no siree, just in case you think the so-called new content wave in Hindi cinema (something that has existed since the 1940s and 50s) or modern technology and advanced shooting techniques are responsible for better spy movies these day. Also Read - Man Crush Monday: From HOT to HOTTER, here's why our love for Milind Soman is eternal – view pics

No, we're going all the way back to the 1960s, when Bollywood's tryst with espionage began with big commercial hits like 's Farz and 's Ankhen that have also critically stood the test of time to this day. Over the years, we've had several great spy films like parallel cinema king, Director 's Droh Kaal, starring , or underrate gems like Mani Shankar and Nikkhil Advani's, 16 December and D-Day, starring and respectively.

However, as we're on the topic of Bell Bottom, and with having had a Midas touch on the box office over the past 5-6 years, let's today focus on the highest grossing Bollywood spy movies, which include no small share of critical masterpieces, too, with titles as diverse as Baby, Raazi, and the aforementioned 60s classics.

Here are the biggest Bollywood spy movies at the box office with their collections and verdicts...

Farz (1967) - Rs. 2.50 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

Ankhen (1968) - Rs. 3.25 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) - Rs. 198.78 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(2013) - Rs. 42.67 crore nett [Verdict: Semi-Hit]

Baby (2015) - Rs. 95.56 crore nett [Verdict: Semi-Hit]

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) - Rs. 339.16 crore nett [Verdict: All-Time Blockbuster]

Raazi (2018) - Rs. 123.84 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Will Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, , and join the ranks of these commercially and critically successful Bollywood spy films? Let's wait and watch...