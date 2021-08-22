Bell Bottom has shown some growth on Saturday. After making Rs. 2.95 crore nett on Thursday and Rs. 2.75 crore nett on Friday, according to reports, the film made Rs. 3.25 crore on Saturday. So its 3-day total now stands at Rs. 8.95 crore nett. Theatres in Maharashtra and the South (except Andhra) are still shut which has impacted its numbers. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: 7 Bollywood stars and their lesser known siblings

In our Bell Bottom review, our critic Russel D'Silva gave it 4 stars and wrote, “Bell Bottom a seamless amalgamation of Ranjit M. Tewari's razor-ship direction, Chandan Arora's crisp editing, a pulsating background score, meticulous research, a no-nonsense screenplay, a handful of brilliant twists, and above all, 's career-best acts, well supported by and . Also, just when you think what's and doing in the film, they prove to be involved in the two biggest surprises, especially the latter. Other subtle touches like Akshay Kumar inspiringly playing down his macho image and dialogues that'll genuinely eke out claps and whistles even from the classiest viewers (unless you're too much of a prude) also stand out.” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Special : Here Are Some of Bollywood's Least known Brother Sister Duo ! Must Watch

While Bell Bottom has shown a decent growth, it is not expected that it will have some drastic change in the coming days. It seems like people are not yet comfortable watching films in theatres and it will take more time for things to get close to what they were in the pre-pandemic days. Also Read - Bell Bottom Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller remains in the SAME RANGE as its opening day; Maharashtra and COVID-19 remain MAJOR obstacles