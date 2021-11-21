Bunty Aur Babli 2 is out in cinemas. The con comedy film stars Saif Ali Khan, as the OG Bunty Aur Babli and Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the millennial Bunty and Babli. The film also stars . Directed by Varun V Sharma, it's a sequel to 2005's Bunty Aur Babli that starrer opposite Rani Mukerji. Now, on Friday, it is estimated that the film did a business of Rs 2.60 crores. It was expected to perform better and the predictions made were around Rs 4 to 5 crore given the fact that it was Guru Nanak Jayanti release. However, it had a dull start. The business is said to be coming from the northern region who had a holiday on the occasion. On Saturday, it was expected to pick up the business but Bunty Aur Babli 2's Day 2 box office collections have seen a minor increase only. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh-Siddhant Chaturvedi's con comedy mints Rs 2.75 crore

Compared to Friday's Rs 2.60, it is estimated that Bunty Aur Babli 2 earned Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. And the total calculations now stand to be 5.35 crores, reports Koimoi.com. If the collections pick up on Sunday (today), it is only then that the film can reach up to the Rs 10 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Talking about the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is bankrolled by under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Earlier the makers had approached Abhishek Bachchan to reprise his role of Bunty in the sequel. However, the actor already had his schedule full due to prior work commitments. Hence, the makers went ahead and cast Saif in the lead. Furthermore, it was said that Rani had her inhibitions on Bunty being changed too. However, the moment she landed on the sets her doubts had vanished.