Did you know Amitabh Bachchan is the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to have delivered the top 4 box office hits in a single year?

There are some box office records set by Amitabh Bachchan that have never been broken or even emulated despite the presence of equally big stars after him, and in all probability, those records may yet stand for all eternity. Take for instance this one monumental feat which no one has achieved before or after the Big B...