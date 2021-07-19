From Raj Kapoor's Awara crossing Rs. 1 crore to Baahubali 2 crossing Rs. 1000 crore – here's every MILESTONE of Indian cinema at the box office

Hum Aapke Hain Koun, released in 1994, and 2017's Baahubali 2 proved to be the biggest landmark jumps as far as collections go. Also, nine of the ten movies milestone movies in Indian cinema belong to Bollywood, reinforcing the dominance of the Hindi film industry in the country while Aamir Khan is not only the only actor with multiple films on the list, but with as many as four of them